The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Victor Anthony Medina IV, 25, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a firearm, weapon, or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon, violation of probation, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Starlene F. Smegal, 52, 4400 block of Alta Vista Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.
Adam Michael Kuhlwein, 40, 3300 block of Ash St., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Brittany Nicole Gander, 29, 5000 block of Palangos Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
James Gary Peterson, Jr., 35, 900 block of Marsh Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $7,000.
Robert Allen Gorczyca, 35, 300 block of Lasayette Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Keren Lynn Brophy, 50, 2500 block of Baltic Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: none.
Cassie Lynn Mclean, 36, 1100 block of Le Mars Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to return driver's license when insurance canceled, DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing and reckless driving. Bond: none.
Shawn Matthew Carlson, 30, 21400 block of Ironton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor charges and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Brianna Nadelin, 28, 1200 block of Green Oak Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
