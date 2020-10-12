The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ryan Elwood Mamalis, 24, 23200 block of Abrade Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Jessica M. Thompson, 32, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Michael Joseph Hall, 55, 11400 block of Fourth Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.
Jose L. Saldana, 42, 22400 block of Fort Myers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,000.
Christopher Clay Scarbrough, 49, 21300 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Michael Travis Caliboso, 49, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Kenneth Wilson Finch, 50, 21900 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Trey Matthew Barrington, 21, 14300 block of Morristown Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $2,500.
Dwight Washington White, 38, of Miami. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.
Deeshawn Elijah Walker Sr, 25, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Sandra Lee McDonald, 71, of Cape Coral. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $1,000.
Elmer Isaias Santos-Ramirez, 29, of Bradenton. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Beth Ann Clancy, 50, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
Ethan Randall Cloninger, 24, 800 block of Constance Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of criminal mischief over $200 under $1,000. Bond: $1,000.
Ray Donovan Nevels, 63, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: probation violation: sex offender fail to comply. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik
