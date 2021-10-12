The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jonathan Dempsey Hile, 48, Long Meadow Court, Rotonda West. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Justin Lance Beckner, 31, 12400 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. none.

Dallas Giovanni Evans, 22, 18400 block of Ebb Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

Alex Michael Toth, 30, 300 block of Duxbury Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a convicted felon, and trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's orders. Bond: none.

Austin Clarence Parkinson, 48, 20300 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,178.

Henry Lewis Kiner, 60, address withheld. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

Donna Lee Adams, 37, address withheld. Charges: willful abuse of a child without great bodily harm and battery. Bond: none.

Leah Wilson, 31, of Little Falls, Minnesota. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.


The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Kaitlyn Riedner, 31, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Amy Suzanne Hernandez, 54, 8700 block of Alam Ave., North Port. Charge: fraud. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Keith Allen Sowers, 44, 6700 block of Elmwood Road, North Port. Charges: DUI with a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 or greater or with a person under 18 in vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended, and fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Bond: $2,240.

Luis Miguel Vega, 36, 2500 block of Carnation Court, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

Andrew Preston Walters, 42, 6500 block of Abelson Ave., North Port. Charges: aggravated battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

— Compiled by Frank DiFiore

