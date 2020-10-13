The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Dean Richard Blanchard, 54, 700 block of Nectar Road, Venice. Charges: follow harass cyberstalk after injunction for protection, violate domestic violence injunction and resist officer without violence. Bond: none.

Nancy Ellen Rollin, 59, 200 block of Bahia Blanca Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Chase Edward Parish, 29, first block of West Cowles Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Shayne Carpenter Ward, 46, 5200 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: probation violation on a controlled substance charge. Bond: none.

Chance White Dawson, 20, 3900 block of Diamond Ave., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant from Manatee County on a controlled substance charge. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:


Lauri Lynn Miller, 41, 5500 block of Trumpet St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of meth with intent to sell. Probation violation Bond: none.

Michael John Riesbeck, 57, 8500 block of Leopold Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

John Mack Soravilla, 68, 1500 block of W. Gladstone Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of trespassing. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jeffery Brian Palmer, 55, 300 block of Miraviya Blvd., Venice. Charges: burglary of vehicle, driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

