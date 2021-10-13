The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Erna Lyneal Gomillia, Jr., 40, 700 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $280.
Michael John Woertz, Jr., 33, 29400 block of Taralane Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,000.
Langdon Christopher Broom III, 52, 3500 block of Adeline St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Robert Wade Hairston, 52, address withheld. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated battery offender knew victim was pregnant, arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Shelly Ann Guay, 55, 12200 block of Grouse Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Billy Eugene Sutton, 37, 400 block of Comstock St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
David Patrick Drew, 26, 5200 block of Cooper Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
Jesus Roger Gonzalez, 57, 4400 block of Appleton Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Brandi Lynn Drake, 41, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and trespassing on a posted construction site. Bond: none.
Gregory Joseph Williamson, 39, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and trespassing on a posted construction site. Bond: none.
Gethreena Wisegirl Dorval, 19, 3600 block of Armour Terrace, North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Kevin Christopher Garlisch, 36, homeless of Myakka City. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $130.
Adam Henry Ziehr, 23, 300 block of Calle Liana, Englewood. Charges: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner; DUI, 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; refusing to accept or sign a summons. Bond: $9,000.
Michael Justin Rowe, 32, 11000 block of Waterford Ave., Englewood. Charges: three counts of littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $15,000.
Brandon Nickell, 47, 6400 block of Mayport St., Englewood. Charges: petty theft and tampering with or fabricate evidence. Bond: $7,500.
Richard Albert Baton, 60, of Cape Coral. Charges: failure to appear on felony charges and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
William Michael Rector, 60, of Cape Coral. Charges: failure to appear on felony charges and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Jonathan Wayne Williamson, 37, 12400 block of S.W. Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and trespass on posted construction site. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Luis Felipe Cabrera, 25, of Charlotte, NC. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
Xiao Lin, 36, 3600 block of Sumter Blvd., North Port. Charges: domestic battery and tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $1,500.
James C.J. Swore, 31, 3600 block of N.W. Montclaire Circle, North Port. Charges: loitering or prowling, and two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Krystal Marie Restivo, 36, 100 block of W. Perry Lane, Englewood. Charge: battery on firefighter, officer, or EMT. Bond: $20,000.
Brian Allen Thien, 32, 7100 block of Crystal Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Andrew Preston Walters, 42, 6500 block of Abelson Ave., North Port. Charges: administrative hold, Florida parole commission; and violation of probation. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
