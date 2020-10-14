The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christian Alexander Londono-Rodriguez, 23, of Tampa, Fla. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Marie Garman, 47, 13800 block of State Road 31, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Steven Welgan, 50, 700 block of Crestview Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: none.
Mario William Miller, 35, 22200 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: none.
Tara Snider, 28, 22200 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: none.
Timothy Ray Kell, 38, 4200 block of Mulgrave Ave., North Port. Charges: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Krishina Masceo Mote Jr., 28, 8300 block of Charley Ave., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Sheena Kaye Degoma Diaz, 25, of Miami Shores, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Eiler Fidel Toranzo De La Torre, 53, of Miami. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: none.
Manuel Antonio Rios-Hernandez, 18, of Lehigh Acres, Fla. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Wilson Mendez Moraga, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Mario Mendez-Gomez, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: unlawful possession of more than one government identification card. Bond: none.
Homar Gerardo Gutierrez-Cisneros, 44, 1100 block of NE Canal Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Theodore Porter, 36, 500 block of Alta Vista St., Englewood. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: trespassing. Bond: $200.
Jacob Joseph Steinman, 27, 35500 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: probation violation: aggravated assault with weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
John Mack Soravilla, 68, 1500 block of W. Gladstone Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of trespassing. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Frederick Lamar Fields III, 19, 4700 block of Atwater Drive, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant: DeSoto County: failure to appear: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jeffery Brian Palmer, 55, 300 block of Miraviya Blvd., Venice. Charges: burglary of vehicle, driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.
