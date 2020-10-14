The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Christian Alexander Londono-Rodriguez, 23, of Tampa, Fla. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.

Marie Garman, 47, 13800 block of State Road 31, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Steven Welgan, 50, 700 block of Crestview Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: none.

Mario William Miller, 35, 22200 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: none.

Tara Snider, 28, 22200 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: none.

Timothy Ray Kell, 38, 4200 block of Mulgrave Ave., North Port. Charges: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Krishina Masceo Mote Jr., 28, 8300 block of Charley Ave., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Sheena Kaye Degoma Diaz, 25, of Miami Shores, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Eiler Fidel Toranzo De La Torre, 53, of Miami. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: none.

Manuel Antonio Rios-Hernandez, 18, of Lehigh Acres, Fla. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.

Wilson Mendez Moraga, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.


Mario Mendez-Gomez, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: unlawful possession of more than one government identification card. Bond: none.

Homar Gerardo Gutierrez-Cisneros, 44, 1100 block of NE Canal Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Theodore Porter, 36, 500 block of Alta Vista St., Englewood. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: trespassing. Bond: $200.

Jacob Joseph Steinman, 27, 35500 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: probation violation: aggravated assault with weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

John Mack Soravilla, 68, 1500 block of W. Gladstone Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of trespassing. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Frederick Lamar Fields III, 19, 4700 block of Atwater Drive, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant: DeSoto County: failure to appear: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jeffery Brian Palmer, 55, 300 block of Miraviya Blvd., Venice. Charges: burglary of vehicle, driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments