The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Rebecca Carter Hearn, 56, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and DUI, 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: none.

Luis Antonio Morales, 52, 19600 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Andrew Cissell, 21, 800 block of Dobelo Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.

Joseph James Cable, 49, 21100 Bersell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,000.

Rosalie Diane Kime, 42, 3800 block of Junction St., North Port. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Jessica Rachelle Clark, 31, of Hollywood, FL. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Randy Renard Richardson, 31, of Hyattsville, MD. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.


Kevin Maggio, 56, 9000 block of Tunis Ave., Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, attaching registration plate not assigned, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Joshua Lee Sanders, 35, 1900 block of Neptune Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

James Manuel Lehan, 39, 3400 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Zachary David Messina, 32, of Broomfield, CO. Charges: carrying a concealed unlicensed firearm, possession of a weapon or ammo by other state felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Bond: $10,000.

Logan Robert Schaeffer, 25, 4200 block of Boeing Lane, North Port. Charge: possession of cocaine with intent to sell. Bond: $7,500.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

