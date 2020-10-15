The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Schleidens Goudette, 15, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000 and burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: none.
Samuel Raymond Dembin, 23, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Robert Ellis Vangilder, 48, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft damages property over $1,000 and burglary of dwelling or structure causing damage more than $1,000. Bond: none.
Michelle Lynne Wagoner, 44, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear felony, violation of pretrial release and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Patrick Marshal Maloney, 52, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $27,000.
Scott Edward Durant, 38, of Fort Myers. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Dakota Jared Strong, 29, 6100 block of Cromwell Street, Englewood. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended, refusing to accept and sign a summons, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $10,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson.
