The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jennifer Glidewell, 55, 200 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
John Karl Feller Jr., 37, 2500 block of Cannolot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
Chase Ray Robison, 33, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trafficking in stolen property and grand theft against a person 65 years or older. Bond: $32,500.
Brandie Nicholle Anstett, 41, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: willful abuse of a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $2,500.
Amanda Lee Retz, 37, 21000 block of Keeler Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Mark Anthony Jimenez, 55, 2700 block of Starview Ave., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Robert Charles Six, 32, 3600 block of Diamond Ave., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Barry Raymond Vorwald, 70, 6300 block of Mataro Court, North Port. Charges: resisting law enforcement or merchant during retail theft and petty theft. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Carolanne Marie Cessna, 35, 18300 block of Dakota Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
David Taylor Bass, 33, 3500 block of Mayflower Terrace, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Janine Denise McFarland, 45, 3200 block of Mount Hope St., North Port. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,740.
Ashley Cinthia Swore, 33, 8100 block of Porto Chico Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Nicolas Jimenez Hernandez, 28, 12300 block of Hernando Road, North Port. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Kayleigh Alexandra McGann, 34, 3000 block of Traverse Ave., North Port. Charge: out-of-county arrest. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.