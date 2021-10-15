The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jennifer Glidewell, 55, 200 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

John Karl Feller Jr., 37, 2500 block of Cannolot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.

Chase Ray Robison, 33, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trafficking in stolen property and grand theft against a person 65 years or older. Bond: $32,500.

Brandie Nicholle Anstett, 41, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: willful abuse of a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $2,500.

Amanda Lee Retz, 37, 21000 block of Keeler Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Mark Anthony Jimenez, 55, 2700 block of Starview Ave., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Robert Charles Six, 32, 3600 block of Diamond Ave., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Barry Raymond Vorwald, 70, 6300 block of Mataro Court, North Port. Charges: resisting law enforcement or merchant during retail theft and petty theft. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:


Carolanne Marie Cessna, 35, 18300 block of Dakota Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

David Taylor Bass, 33, 3500 block of Mayflower Terrace, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Janine Denise McFarland, 45, 3200 block of Mount Hope St., North Port. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,740.

Ashley Cinthia Swore, 33, 8100 block of Porto Chico Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Nicolas Jimenez Hernandez, 28, 12300 block of Hernando Road, North Port. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.

Kayleigh Alexandra McGann, 34, 3000 block of Traverse Ave., North Port. Charge: out-of-county arrest. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Frank DiFiore

