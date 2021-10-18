The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Nicholas William Robinson, 20, 7400 block of S. Seagrate Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $2,500.
Ralph Dean Allen IV, 43, 22100 block of New York Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Ralph James Gross III, 48, 20 block of Eppinger Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Douglas H. Keevis, 56, 2200 block of Haywood Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Travis Allen Price, 32, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Harley Juan Juarez, 28, 3500 block of S. Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charges: DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $4,000.
Dustin Alan Chamberlain, 47, 6200 block of Landover Terrace, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
Gary Steven Krivacs, 37, of North Fort Myers. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Nielsen Bruce Clark, 75, 80 block of Friendship Lane, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Stacy Lee Troup, 52, 2800 block of Englewood. Charge: loitering. Bond: none.
Kai Anthony Glembocki, 24, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Timothy William Warman, 33, of Bloomington, MN. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph De Marsico, 60, 1200 block of Hot Springs Point, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Robert Arthur Koch, 48, 11200 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $14,000.
