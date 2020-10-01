The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Lawrence Mitchell Parkin, 48, 600 block of Michigan Drive, Venice. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Richard Joseph Ford Sr, 57, 2000 block of Main Street, Sarasota. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Beverly Marie Beckman, 42, 11100 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: false reports to law enforcement authorities and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,000.
Bona Thoek, 35, E Virginia Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Alexander Torres-Cruz, 28, 22200 block of Albany Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: assign more than one hull ID to number to more than one vessel, buys or possess vessel part with altered ID plate, alter remove destroy replace hull ID number place, and forgery of vessel title assignment lien cancellation. Bond: none.
Shakala Anastacia Newsome, 31, of Pompano Beach, Fla. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer, grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Antonio Rashad Cockfield, 32, of Ocala, Fla. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Jason Fredrick Depretis, 42, 3800 block of Ribera Ave., North Port. Charge: scheme to defraud obtaining property $50,000 or more. Bond: $50,000.
Matthew Robert Ropp, 20, 5400 block of Lullaby Road, North Port. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Vincent Jay Thorpe Jr, 27, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Charges: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Maria Coffey, 65, 10300 block of Chablis Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Rodrigo Alberto Huizi-Ferrer, 30, of Doral, Fla. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Matthew Allen James, 41, 29200 block of S. Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: six counts of probation violation on drug charges. Bond: none.
Angela Sue Lee, 47, 2200 block of Myrtle Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: fraud. Bond: $1,500.
Judith Ann O'Connor, 34, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
Cory Allen Raymond, 25, 800 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Misty Joe Gonzales-Gallegos, 22, 4800 block of Dakota Terrace, North Port. Charge: probation violation on a battery charge. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik
