The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Paul Allen Garner, 40, of Temple Terrace, Fla. Charges: out of county warrant and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,750.

William Joseph Varsane, 54, 3700 block of Amesbury Lane, Sarasota. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Kelsey Marie Buettner, 23, 4200 block of 76th Drive E, Sarasota. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $17,500.

Patrick Troy Phillips, 44, 2100 block of Mango Ave., Sarasota. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Nichole Diane Gooch, 26, 4500 block of Galway Drive, Sarasota. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Dino Angelo Dentino, 53, 100 block of San Luiz Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: false imprisonment of an adult or child under 13, battery by intentional touch or strike and tampering in felony third degree proceeding. Bond: none.

Isaac Josue Lopez Malave, 27, 3200 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

Christina Smith, 46, 2100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Taylor Nicole Freed, 27, 3200 block of Fruitville Road, Sarasota. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Eugene Roger Sampson Sr., 55, 3000 block of Willow Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense and three counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,525.

David Wesley Schumacher Jr., 35, 2700 block of Lee Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal attempt solicit conspire second degree felony. Bond: none.


Brittany Morgan Combs, 34, 2100 block of Aldworth Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional bodily harm, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession not over 20 grams. Bond: $6,500.

Christina Marie Cooper, 48, 23100 block of McMullen Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: breach of peace disorderly conduct, resist or obstruct harbor master or disobey order and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Israel Lopez Domingo, 29, of Immokalee, Fla. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Tanithia Genece Brown, 27, 25000 block of Sandhill Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Ryan Christian Johnson, 20, 1000 block of Kant St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Jamie M. Dillman, 55, 6500 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

William Todd Willis, 55, 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Nakiesha Latrell Thrash, 23, 5800 block of Tropicaire Blvd., North Port. Charge: aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

