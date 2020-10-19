The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Paul Allen Garner, 40, of Temple Terrace, Fla. Charges: out of county warrant and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,750.
William Joseph Varsane, 54, 3700 block of Amesbury Lane, Sarasota. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Kelsey Marie Buettner, 23, 4200 block of 76th Drive E, Sarasota. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $17,500.
Patrick Troy Phillips, 44, 2100 block of Mango Ave., Sarasota. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Nichole Diane Gooch, 26, 4500 block of Galway Drive, Sarasota. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Dino Angelo Dentino, 53, 100 block of San Luiz Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: false imprisonment of an adult or child under 13, battery by intentional touch or strike and tampering in felony third degree proceeding. Bond: none.
Isaac Josue Lopez Malave, 27, 3200 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Christina Smith, 46, 2100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Taylor Nicole Freed, 27, 3200 block of Fruitville Road, Sarasota. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Eugene Roger Sampson Sr., 55, 3000 block of Willow Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense and three counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,525.
David Wesley Schumacher Jr., 35, 2700 block of Lee Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal attempt solicit conspire second degree felony. Bond: none.
Brittany Morgan Combs, 34, 2100 block of Aldworth Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional bodily harm, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession not over 20 grams. Bond: $6,500.
Christina Marie Cooper, 48, 23100 block of McMullen Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: breach of peace disorderly conduct, resist or obstruct harbor master or disobey order and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Israel Lopez Domingo, 29, of Immokalee, Fla. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Tanithia Genece Brown, 27, 25000 block of Sandhill Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ryan Christian Johnson, 20, 1000 block of Kant St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Jamie M. Dillman, 55, 6500 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
William Todd Willis, 55, 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Nakiesha Latrell Thrash, 23, 5800 block of Tropicaire Blvd., North Port. Charge: aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.