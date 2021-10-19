The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Raul George Gale, 65, 10000 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Megan Danielle Brelsford, 37, 500 block of E. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.

Dallas Giovanni Evans, 22, 18400 block of Ebb Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

Charles Lemont Burton, Jr., 48, 200 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

John Nathan Algar, 25, 1000 block of Fletcher St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Kayleigh Alexandra McGann, 34, 3000 block of Traverse Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.


Michael Andrew Minnucci, 49, 6400 block of Harmony Road, North Port. Charges: false identification given to law enforcement officer and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.

Marie Mila Legagneur, 37, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: failure to appear on a felony charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Anel Marc, Jr., 35, of Fort Myers. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

James Ray Murphy, 35, 400 block of E. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Delroy Saunders, 37, 800 block of S. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

