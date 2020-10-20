The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Peggy Diane Ford, 38, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $12,500.

Jordan Lynn Esparza, 35, 20400 block of Andover Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.

Luke Seigle Grzyb, homeless of Englewood. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,000.

Charles Lemont Burton, 47, 200 block of Dalton Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Jamie Omar Sepulveda, 41, 22300 block of Nyack Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.

Danielle Drouin Sweeny, 42, 2100 block of Redmond Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: none.

Patricia Smith, 55, 2200 block of Taunt Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Judena Mae Shafer, 43, of North Port. Charge: engage in public assistance fraud $200 or more. Bond: none.

Steven Adam Hutto, 37, of Lehigh Acres, Fla. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: none.


Robert Louis Diaz, 28, of Fort Myers. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: none.

Yobani Perez Escalante, 38, of Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Beth Ann Wenrich, 37, 1600 block of Boswell St., North Port. Charge: probation violation: reckless driving alcohol as a factor. Bond: none. 

Sean Patrick Turek, 49, 900 block of Pineland Ave., Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 22, 12300 block of Alta Mira St., Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Richie Delgado, 36, 200 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft, giving false ID to law enforcement officer. Bond: $620.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik

