The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Ashley Allyn Britto, 35, 21800 block of Eduardo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

David Ross Greenlee, 80, 3300 block of Pennyroyal Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,000.

Rufino Perez Cruz, 32, 2700 block of Dongola Street, North Port. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Sean Kenneth Cochran, 19, 1200 block of S. Hartsdale Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Edward Earl Davis Jr., 52, first block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charges: petit theft third or subsequent offense and dealing traffic in stolen property. Bond: $15,000.

Daniel Blaine Oakley, 23, 2600 block of Zander Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $15,000.

Caitlin Ann Lavena Jones, 28, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.


Seth Diaz Smith, 34, first block of West Green Street, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

David Wayne Nelson Jr., 31, 2500 block of Alesio Ave., North Port. Charge: larceny petty theft second degree second offense. Bond: $500.

James Thomas Dethloff, 30, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation: possession of Meth, probation violation: larceny/trespassing/possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Adelle Hope Geske, 20, 2900 block of Lobelia Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson Brianna Kwasnik.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

