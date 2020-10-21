The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ashley Allyn Britto, 35, 21800 block of Eduardo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
David Ross Greenlee, 80, 3300 block of Pennyroyal Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,000.
Rufino Perez Cruz, 32, 2700 block of Dongola Street, North Port. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Sean Kenneth Cochran, 19, 1200 block of S. Hartsdale Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Edward Earl Davis Jr., 52, first block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charges: petit theft third or subsequent offense and dealing traffic in stolen property. Bond: $15,000.
Daniel Blaine Oakley, 23, 2600 block of Zander Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $15,000.
Caitlin Ann Lavena Jones, 28, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Seth Diaz Smith, 34, first block of West Green Street, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
David Wayne Nelson Jr., 31, 2500 block of Alesio Ave., North Port. Charge: larceny petty theft second degree second offense. Bond: $500.
James Thomas Dethloff, 30, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation: possession of Meth, probation violation: larceny/trespassing/possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Adelle Hope Geske, 20, 2900 block of Lobelia Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson Brianna Kwasnik.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.