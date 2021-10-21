The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Dakota Robert Miller, 25, 6300 block of Gateway Ave., Sarasota. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Frank John Ciavattieri, 82, 500 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charges: violation of probation and sex offender registration. Bond: none.

Ryan Horace Charoo, 30, 25200 block of Palisade Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Elizabeth Crespo Avila, 28, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Francis Peter Muscente, 44, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into a detention facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Nicholas Michael Kochilaris, 34, 100 block of Waterside St., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Alyssa Caitlan Rutledge, 32, 23300 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and off-bond/forfeitures/revocations. Bond: none.

Christina Marie Cooper, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $2,500.

Clifton Dale Selby, 40, 2200 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.


Robert David Hampton, 54, 3200 block of Lady Palm Way, North Port. Charges: violation of probation and sex offender registration (not an arrest). Bond: none.

Brandalynn Dawn Lewis, 47, homeless of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of out-of- county warrants. Bond: none.

Joffere Gordon Lewis II, 36, of Fort Myers. Charges: dealing or trafficking in stolen property, two counts of petty theft, use of antishoplifting control countermeasure, and an out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Scott Douglas Jury, 62, 3100 block of Quail Court, Englewood. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Robert Thomas Schweit, 45, homeless of Englewood. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Bruce David Meredith, 63, of Cedar Rapids, IN. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, violation of probation, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Gregory Anthony Lewis, 61, of Cape Coral. Charges: two counts of grand theft and two counts of petty theft. Bond: $55,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest: 

Malik Hakeem Shabazz Clyburn, 25, 1700 block of S. Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,500.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

