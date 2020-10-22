The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Abimael Perez-Carmona, 23, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: out of county warrant, cocaine possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet specialized area, cocaine possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of church and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $25,000.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Pamela Ray Sterling, 37, 5900 block of Sabalwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
James Brian Smith Jr., 58, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,000.
Jason Wayne Kenworthy, 39, 20000 block of Sancraft Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Tanya Michelle Dills, 32, 1400 block of Napolian Road, North Port. Charges: knowingly driving with license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation or community control and five counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $17,000.
Mario Rivero-Paz, 56, of North Miami. Charges: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000, loitering or prowling, petit theft third or subsequent offense and burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $16,000.
Rigoberto Penalver Mendoza, 22, of Homestead, Fla. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000, larceny petit theft second degree first offense and loitering or prowling. Bond: $12,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Savannah Lee Valenti, 18, 300 block of Aylesbury Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $10,000.
Timothy Robert Byrnes, 29, 6000 block of Merril St., North Port. Charges: probation violationon two counts of obtaining prescriptions with a false ID and five counts of withholding information from prescriber. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.