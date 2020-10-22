The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Abimael Perez-Carmona, 23, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: out of county warrant, cocaine possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet specialized area, cocaine possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of church and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $25,000.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Pamela Ray Sterling, 37, 5900 block of Sabalwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

James Brian Smith Jr., 58, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,000.

Jason Wayne Kenworthy, 39, 20000 block of Sancraft Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Tanya Michelle Dills, 32, 1400 block of Napolian Road, North Port. Charges: knowingly driving with license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation or community control and five counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $17,000.


Mario Rivero-Paz, 56, of North Miami. Charges: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000, loitering or prowling, petit theft third or subsequent offense and burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $16,000.

Rigoberto Penalver Mendoza, 22, of Homestead, Fla. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000, larceny petit theft second degree first offense and loitering or prowling. Bond: $12,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Savannah Lee Valenti, 18, 300 block of Aylesbury Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $10,000.

Timothy Robert Byrnes, 29, 6000 block of Merril St., North Port. Charges: probation violationon two counts of obtaining prescriptions with a false ID and five counts of withholding information from prescriber. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.

 

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

