The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Alicia Marie Dorsch, 33, homeless of Venice. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
David Charles Farley, 63, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
John Edwin Wheeler Jr., 31, Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while licensed revoked (habitual offender). Bond: $10,000.
Kerry Ann Dillow, 46, 3500 block of Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: permitting unauthorized operator to drive. Bond: none.
Joseph Allen Dillow, 43, 3500 block of Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while licensed revoked (habitual offender). Bond: $5,000.
Whisper Rain Parker, 25, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Gene Richard Hughes, 39, 15400 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $5,000.
Luis Manuel Castellanos Ceniceros, 30, Churchill Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Benjamin Eduardo Solari Floody, 39, 8300 block of Lakeland Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Cody James Lefebvre, 26, 9300 block of Nastrand Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Frances Wallace, 30, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Kathleen Sullivan, 58, 11700 block of Clermont Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Kelli Ann Spangler, 51, 2000 block of Pickard Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Steven Charles Carpenter, 31, 4300 block of Harstook Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Michael Christopher Brown, 37, 10000 block of Bay Ave., Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Jesse Jack Alligood, 38, 11200 block of Waterford Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and four courts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Gary William Bennett, 71, 6200 block of Roberta Drive, Englewood. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
William Peter Anillo Jr., 58, 1700 block of Manor Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Jose Morales-Vaquero, 34, 2000 block of SW Robbin Road, Arcadia. Charge: operating a motorcycle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Dayton Lee Brantley, 22, 2000 block of SE Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.
Christine Marie Rapisardi, 40, 1800 block of SE First Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Daniel Lee Cottrell, 53, 300 block of E. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Jose Armando Villa, 21, 2200 block of SE East & T Circle, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Jose Carlos Terra-Izquierdo, 28, of Amarillo, Texas. Charge: driving with license expired more than 6 months. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Richard Allen Albritton, 53, North Port. Charge: battery against officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.
Joseph Henry Dinaldi, 41, 6800 block of Beedla St., North Port. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. Bond: $120.
Mark Anthony Jimenez, 55, 2700 block of Starview Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Compiled by Frank DiFiore
