The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Carlos Portillo, 32, of Tallahassee. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Robert Brian Massey, 26, 1100 block of Palmerston Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $8,500.
Ashley Jane Washington, 33, 800 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Daniel James Peak, 30, 11300 block of Sixth Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Billie Corinne Moyers, 51, 1500 block of Harbor Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: theft by taking or retaining possession of credit card and petty theft. Bond: $5,000.
Curtis Clinton Kinney, 55, 21800 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional bodily harm. Bond: $2,500.
Shannon Marie Lefresne, 35, 22300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Kevin Russell Caldwell, 54, 23100 block of Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of petty theft. Bond: none.
Benjamin Butler Jr., 34, 21400 block of Kenelm Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: methamphetamine possession with intent to sell, cocaine possession with intent to sell, opium or derivative trafficking more than 4 grams less than 30 kilograms, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and six counts possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Frances Helen Lopez, 69, 100 block of McCabe St., Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Autumn Brown, 44, 4500 block of Wabasso Ave., North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,000.
Zachary Edward Smith, 27, 3500 block of Richardson St., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Christian Marcus Kantainis, 52, of Naples. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Terell Dante Washington, 33, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Edward Dylan Berrie, 38, of Bonita Springs. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
Matteo Fernando Lopez, 36, of Bonita Springs. Charges: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Modelien Pierre, 29, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Larry Dean Petersen, 36, 3100 block of N. Juno Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: DUI. Bond: none.
Richard Joseph Rivers III, 44, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charge: petty theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $500.
Jacob Joseph Steinman, 27, 35500 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: probation violation: second amended violation of probation: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Dima James Tower, 19, 1200 block of Mallicoat Road, North Port. Charges: battery and tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik
Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com
