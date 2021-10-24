The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

John Alexander Lukacs, 48, of Wesley Chapel, FL. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $10,013.

Regina Gargus, 46, 600 block of Hawaii Port, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor proceeding, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $10,000.

Jamie Sue Schmidt, 45, 1000 block of Reed Terrance, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Jennifer T. Cozad, 42, 23200 block of Goldcoast Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Randy Grajalez, 29, 15500 block of Chamberlain Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and failure to obey police and fire department officials. Bond: $3,000.

James Theodore Curtis, Jr., 24, 3700 block of Beeber St. North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Dario Humberto Pineiro-Gonzalez, 37, of Cape Coral. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond; $1,000.

Katrina Nichole Endy, 20, of Bath Springs, TN. Charges: battery. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Donald James Brown, 34, 2800 block of Armadillo Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Thomas Harold Larrabee, 63, 900 block of Vincent Ave., Venice. Charges: domestic battery and prisoner attempt to escape. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Ayden Edward Mathews, 19, 4200 block of Tollefson Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of a counterfeit identification card. Bond: $1,500.


Shawn Anthony Mingo, 41, 3100 block of Crestwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $1,500.

Benjamin Palmiter, 36, 4700 block of Gratlyn Terrace, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Matthew Robert McBreen, 30, 500 block of Shetland Circle, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,240.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jessica Ann Cole, 39, of Bradenton. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Patrick Gordon King, 37, 1200 block of S.E. Carnahan Ave., Arcadia. Bond: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

Cristina Kay Lawson, 29, 200 block of S. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Amber Marie Mixon, 26, 2700 block of S.E. Reynolds St., Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Julie Ann Perry, 39, 2900 block of N.E. Brownville St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Buck Roan, 45, of Wildwood, FL., Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.

Kenneth John Shatney III, 19, 600 block of W. Hickory Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery and home invasion with firearm or other deadly weapon. Bond: $80,000.

Stephen Alfredo Soliz, 29, 2308 SW Lois Ave., Arcadia. Charge: probation of violation. Bond: none.

Spencer Chad Wiggins, 37, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

