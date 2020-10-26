The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Exal Eduardo Lindo Gomez, 37, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Erika Churchfield, 36, Sarasota. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Michael Alan Carey, 30, 1500 block of Persay Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Christian Martinez, 38, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: tamper with evidence, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Noah John Roth, 46, 5600 block of Sabal Palm Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $170.
Zelda Smith, 78, 18300 block of Twilite Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Joseph Jeremiah O’Brien, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Ludmila Rychenkov, 51, 2800 block of Athena Terrace, North Port. Charge: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.
Todd Luis Johnston, 32 Cove Lane, Englewood. Charge: violation of county ordinance. Bond: none.
Noemi Hernandez, 33, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying concealed weapon unlicensed electric weapon or device. Bond: $6,000.
Bryan Luis Lopez Rosario, 30, of Bradenton. Charges: tamper with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Teri R. Shearin, 31, 2200 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Shannon Joy Lamb, 39, 2100 block of Woodmere Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
James Abbott Murabito, 73, 1900 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,500.
John Michael Doherty, 27, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (oxymorphone), possession of drug equipment. Bond: $5,000.
William Raymond Norris, 36, 3000 block of Brampton Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (oxymorphone), possession of drug equipment. Bond: $5,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik
