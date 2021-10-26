The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Leo Leon DeLaurier, 73, of Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Steven Wayne Huffman, 57, 2400 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Luis Enrique Munoz, 26, 1100 block of Salina Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: none.
Jeffrey John Jones, 55, address withheld. Charge: aggravated assault on person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Bobbi J. Worth, 49, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Scot William Hanlon Jr., 34, 300 block of Lomond Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of harmful or new drug without a prescription, trafficking fentanyl in four grams or more, trafficking amphetamine more than 14 grams, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, sale of opium or derivative Schedule I or II narcotic, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of other controlled substance Schedule III or IV with intent to sell. Bond: none.
Daniel Meza Cortez, 24, of Owings Mills, MD. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Brian Paul Tritschler II, 25, 4000 block of Cynthia Terrace, North Port. Charge: robbery. Bond: $25,000.
James Mitchell Kernes, 35, of New Port, NC. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Angela Kay Gossett, 70, 6400 block of Fleetwood Court, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.