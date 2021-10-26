The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Leo Leon DeLaurier, 73, of Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Steven Wayne Huffman, 57, 2400 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Luis Enrique Munoz, 26, 1100 block of Salina Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: none.

Jeffrey John Jones, 55, address withheld. Charge: aggravated assault on person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Bobbi J. Worth, 49, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Scot William Hanlon Jr., 34, 300 block of Lomond Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of harmful or new drug without a prescription, trafficking fentanyl in four grams or more, trafficking amphetamine more than 14 grams, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, sale of opium or derivative Schedule I or II narcotic, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of other controlled substance Schedule III or IV with intent to sell. Bond: none.


Daniel Meza Cortez, 24, of Owings Mills, MD. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Brian Paul Tritschler II, 25, 4000 block of Cynthia Terrace, North Port. Charge: robbery. Bond: $25,000.

James Mitchell Kernes, 35, of New Port, NC. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Angela Kay Gossett, 70, 6400 block of Fleetwood Court, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

— Compiled by Frank Difiore

