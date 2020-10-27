The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

John Paul Kuper, 59, 2400 block of Gulf Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Evelynn Susan Borgos, 32, 3300 block of Sunset Key Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation or community control and driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.

Scott Ralph Edward Parsons, 29, 800 block of Rutland Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Kimberly Victoria Diggins, 37, 22500 block of Laika Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: fraud-imperson use ID of another person without consent, contributing to delinquency by causing child to commit delinquent act, grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000 and exploitation of elderly or disabled adult less than $20,000. Bond: none.

Matthew Ernest Wharton, 44, 2100 block of Loveland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Jonathan Jesus Peullo, 22, 22400 block of Tennyson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $7,500.

Ashley Brooke Kane, 37, 100 block of Emmitt Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.


Sascha Daniel Schwab, 34, of Cape Coral. Charges: out of county warrant, failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Matthew Burrell, 30, 21400 block of Shannon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: contempt of court: failure to appear: larceny first offense, contempt of court: failure to appear: driving while license suspended, cancelled or revoked. Bond: $400.

Kris Mario Salley Jr., 28, 100 block of N. Maple St., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Zachary James Croft, 19, 8300 block of Drolet Ave., North Port. Charges: battery, battery by strangulation, tampering in third degree felony proceeding. Bond: $7,500.

Michael Joseph Panozzo, 57, 5300 block of Barcelona Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI damage to property or another person. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments