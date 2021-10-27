Reese Edward Andrews, 27, 45000 block of Farabee Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Michael Wayne Pearcy, 39, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Michael Louis Magnane, 45, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: felony failure to appear and nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $445.
Corey Lee Johnson, 40, 6000 block of Spinnaker Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Yoan Manuel Sardinas Mederos, 30, of North Fort Myers. Charges: unlawful conveyance of fuel, computer offense to defraud, and grand theft. Bond: $20,000.
Paul Edwin Rodell, 51, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Arthur John Budzinski, 42, 500 block of McCall Road South, Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,000.
Carl Elmer Ball, 54, 600 block of Harvey Street, Englewood. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation and battery. Bond: none.
Ainsley Leroy Harmon, 26, of Avon Park. Charge: battery of facility employee by throwing certain fluids. Bond: $15,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Mark Broslav, 21, 2700 block of Tusket Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery. Bond: none.
Linda Kay Olen, 64, 4800 block of Brasher Avenue, North Port. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery against a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jeremy Eubanks, 33, 22200 block of Buffalo Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
