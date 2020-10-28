The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Pedro Moreno Herrera, 56, of Tampa, Fla. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: none.
David Allen Sweeting, 37, 1500 block of Cattleman Road, Sarasota. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Madison Hope Frazier, 21, 500 block of Sunset Road N, Rotonda West. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
Erna Lyneal Gomilla, 63, 1600 block of Yellowpine, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
Amanda Christine Landron, 25, 5400 block of Phelps Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: $85,000.
Thomas Earl Wade, 56, 400 block of Chestnut Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with a witness third degree felony proceeding and felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
Harold Earl Allen III, 40, 200 block of Torrington Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Deborah Ann Consolo, 30, 4200 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Brandon Michael Flowers, 33, of Lakeland, Fla. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Jiver Zamai Monjares-Perez, 27, of Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Josefina Lux-lux, 30, of Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Christina Juarez-Ramirez, 42, of Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Omar Amilca Garcia-Mazariego, 45, of Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Daniel Vincent McGlynn, 55, 9100 block of Moss Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Michael Robert Ferrall, 57, first block of Colarado Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Moises Jaramillo-Gervacio, 56, 2100 block of Airport Estates, Arcadia. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Juan Andres Rodriguez Diego, 22, 900 block of Myrtle Street, Arcadia. Charge: driving with license suspended more than six months. Bond: none.
Sascha Daniel Schwab, 34, of Cape Coral. Charges: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Matthew Burrell, 30, 21400 block of Shannon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: contempt of court: failure to appear: larceny, driving while license suspended. Bond: $400.
Kris Mario Salley Jr., 28, 100 block of N. Maple St., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Zachary James Croft, 19, 8300 block of Drolet Ave., North Port. Charges: battery, battery by strangulation, tampering in third-degree felony proceeding. Bond: $7,500.
Michael Joseph Panozzo, 57, 5300 block of Barcelona Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI with property damage. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik
