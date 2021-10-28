The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Bonnie Rose Vickery, 60, 22100 block of Malone Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

John William Merrick, 85, 100 block of Beeney Road SE, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery against person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Benjamin Reyes III, 22, 20400 block of Emerald Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Suzanne Ann Contini, 67, 12000 block of Helios Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and battery against person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Phillip Jerome Barker Jr., 32, 3600 block of N. Cranberry Boulevard, North Port. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $5,000.

Jeremy Bradley Lee, 38, of Naples. Charges: grand theft and two counts of burglary. Bond: $21,500.

Daniel Tabares, 34, of Miami. Charges: loitering or prowling and possession of burglar's tools. Bond: $1,500.

Danaisy Leal Valle, 33, of Hialeah. Charges: Charges: loitering or prowling and possession of burglar's tools. Bond: $500.

Manuel Guillermo Diaz Fuentes, 37, of Hileah. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering or prowling, and possession of burglar's tools. Bond: $5,500.


Michael Edward Seeger, 71, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $5,000.

Scott Maurice Liberge, 49, address withheld. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

Konnor Dale Gibson, 26, 11900 block of County Route 9, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering or prowling, and possession of burglar's tools. Bond: $9,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Zachary Joe Hickey, 29, of Sebring. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Brenda La Verne Horton, 62, 5300 block of Bayley Street, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Margaret Alice Kreitzer, 47, 5400 block of Malamin Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

