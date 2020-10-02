The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

John Joseph Hollister, 37, 14300 block of Newcomb Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000.

Marcus Daniel Davis, 26, 200 block of Denver Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Sophocles Frangakis, 54, 18500 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Angel Meruda-Rodriguez, 40, of Immokalee. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer and operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.

Mindy Ann Bolt, 43, 500 block of Grenada St., Englewood. Charge: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $1,500.

Trenten Julian-Charles Gray, 24, 1500 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: marijuana possession over 20 grams. Bond: $5,000.

Justin Christopher Smith, 21, 2900 block of Tilstra Drive, Arcadia. Charges: methamphetamine deliver, amphetamine trafficking more than 20 grams, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $74,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Joseph Falco, 26, 400 block of Menedez St., Venice. Charges: selling marijuana within 1000 ft. of specified area schedule I, selling drugs within 1000 ft. of specified area schedule III. Bond: $15,000.

Aaron David Merwine, 28, 300 block of Bucknell Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: aggravated animal cruelty/ aggravated assault with weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

David Wayne Price, 60, 3300 block of Gatun St., North Port. Charge: larceny grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Kayleigh Alexandra McGann, 33, 3000 block of Traverse Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI blood alcohol .08 or more per 100 mL, driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: $240.

Kyle Matthew Welter, 28, 3700 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments