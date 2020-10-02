The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
John Joseph Hollister, 37, 14300 block of Newcomb Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000.
Marcus Daniel Davis, 26, 200 block of Denver Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Sophocles Frangakis, 54, 18500 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Angel Meruda-Rodriguez, 40, of Immokalee. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer and operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Mindy Ann Bolt, 43, 500 block of Grenada St., Englewood. Charge: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
Trenten Julian-Charles Gray, 24, 1500 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: marijuana possession over 20 grams. Bond: $5,000.
Justin Christopher Smith, 21, 2900 block of Tilstra Drive, Arcadia. Charges: methamphetamine deliver, amphetamine trafficking more than 20 grams, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $74,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Joseph Falco, 26, 400 block of Menedez St., Venice. Charges: selling marijuana within 1000 ft. of specified area schedule I, selling drugs within 1000 ft. of specified area schedule III. Bond: $15,000.
Aaron David Merwine, 28, 300 block of Bucknell Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: aggravated animal cruelty/ aggravated assault with weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
David Wayne Price, 60, 3300 block of Gatun St., North Port. Charge: larceny grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kayleigh Alexandra McGann, 33, 3000 block of Traverse Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI blood alcohol .08 or more per 100 mL, driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: $240.
Kyle Matthew Welter, 28, 3700 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
- Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.