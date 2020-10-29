The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Dennis John Deluca, 47, 8800 block of Tuscany Isle Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Craig Lawrence Miller, 59, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $5,000.
Thomas Allen Winnings, 38, 15500 block of Orchard Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.
John Charles Boyer, 72, 7100 block of North Plum Tree, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: none.
Nickolas Kovtuschenko, 72, 2300 block of Pellam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Alissa Seybold, 22, 3400 block of Catskill Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional bodily harm. Bond: $2,500.
Joseph Peters, 71, 1400 block of Dewitt Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Joshua Ray Robinson, 30, 18500 block of Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence and possession of a hallucinogen schedule II with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a specified area. Bond: $27,000.
Maura Odaly Simo, 53, 2200 block of Ednor Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $3,500.
Tristan Dwayne Felix, 30, 20000 block of Chalkleaf Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Keith Michel Hanenian III, 100 block of Revolution Way, Osprey. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Juan Olvera Morales, 24, of Myrtle Beach, Fla. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Amanda Nicole Sams, 38, 4500 block of NW County 661 Road, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $11,500.
Joseph Edward Tyler Jr., 37, 11800 block of SW Spring Lake Drive, Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,800.
Joshua John Jury, 29, Charlotte County Jail, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of probation violation on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Zachary James Croft, 19, 8300 block of Drolet Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery, battery by strangulation, tampering in third-degree felony proceeding. Bond: $7,500.
Michael Joseph Panozzo, 57, 5300 block of Barcelona Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI with property damage. Bond: $500.
Brett Joseph Wilson, 40, 2600 block of Cadiz St., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $500.
Jason Scott Hays, 41, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon, driving without insurance. Bond: $620.
William Todd Willis, 55, 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Sarkis Konsulian, 49, 8700 block of Wawana Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Lee Rose, 37, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation: petty theft. Bond: none.
Samantha Rose Torres, 31, 4600 block of Alligator Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI with blood-alcohol level 0.15% or higher with person under 18 in vehicle, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.
Erin Margaret Mahoney, 35, Jacaranda/S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: failure to appear on charges of possession of controlled substance, petty theft, possession of narcotic equipment. Bond: $35,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.
