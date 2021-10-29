The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Alexa Marie Powers, 21, 12400 block of Appleberg Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary, grand theft, and grand theft of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Maurice Larvelle Baker, 37, of Heidelberg, Mississippi. Charges: failure to obey written promise to appear and violation of pretrial release condition. Bond: $10,000.

Emily Suzanne Paulsen, 23, 9100 block of Carnation Avenue, Englewood. Charges: burglary, grand theft, and grand theft of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Anthony Vincent Maurer, 22, 9100 block of Carnation Avenue, Englewood. Charges: burglary and grand theft. Bond: none.

Camryn James McDougal, 22, 3200 block of Smith Street, Englewood. Charges: burglary and grand theft. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

Jason Turner Nickell, 31, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Brendan Andrew Raucci, 20, 6000 block of Estates Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Christian James Raucci, 24, 3200 block of Shawnee Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Justin William Stowell, 37, 4300 block of Nemo Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

