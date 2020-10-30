The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Joseph Stanley Sikorski, 59, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Jeremy Wayne Sawyer, 47, 400 block of Seminole Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.

Jeremy Joseph Gilman, 33, 400 block of Euclid St., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $50,000.

Ashley Marie Smith, 34, 400 block of Laverne St., Port Charlotte. Charges: amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, sell methamphetamine, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Christopher Paul Zubrycky, 38, 3500 block of Depew St., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.

Emily Ann Burner, 26, of Parma, Ohio. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Deangelo Lamont Carter, 35, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Thomas Michael Bobo, 36, 3800 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: none.

Kane Julius Washington, 27, 3300 block of Colma St., North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Guy Doby Manning, 64, 400 block of Hargreaves Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.


Davious Kapinski, 28, 700 block of Myrtle St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Barbara Jean Reid, 64, 300 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charges: contempt of court: failure to appear: larceny theft more than $300 less than $5,000, contempt of court: failure to appear: neglect elderly disabled adult without great harm. Bond: $10,000.

Hector Jovanny Sanchez, 27, 1100 block of Davis Lane, Englewood. Charge: battery: prior conviction for battery commit second subsequent battery. Bond: $10,000.

Byron Warren Bickes, 46, 1600 block of Banyan Drive, Venice. Charge: petty theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $500.

Michael Evans, 36, 1100 block of W. Baffin Drive, Venice. Charges: driving while license is suspended revocation status, possession and or use of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Buprenorphine). Bond: $2,120.

Jasmine Ann Gray, 27, 8700 block of Alam Ave., North Port. Charges: contempt of court: failure to appear: work offender program driving while license suspended/ marijuana possession under 20 grams, contempt of court: failure to complete work offender program driving while license is suspended second conviction, contempt of court: failure to appear: driving while license is suspended second conviction/ expired motor vehicle registration over six months, driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: $2,120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Raul Salcedomonroy, 48, 3200 block of Port Charlotte Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with expired license for more than six months. Bond: $120.

Rodrigo Ramon Medina, 41, 1300 block of S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: driving with expired license for more than six months. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

