The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Nathaniel Huger, 53, address withheld. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Stacy A. Stringfellow, 46, of Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Delwyn Clinton McKinley, 56, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: none.

Remy Gianni Johnson, 21, 8100 block of Welsford Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Alexander Leondrous Drake, 27, 1100 block of E. Hallmark Blvd., North Port. Charges: making a false report to law enforcement and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked.

Sarah Lynn Lucas, 32, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Lisa Ann Pilato, 57, of Bradenton. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.


Jonathon L. Carpenter, 21, homeless of unknown jurisdiction. Charge: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Marc Stefan Chase, 23, 6100 block of Hoffman St., North Port. Charges: possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Wilmar Lopez Diaz, 34, of Sarasota. Charges: leaving the scene of a car collision that resulted in injury or property damage and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,620.

Cyrus Angelo Hadley, 67, 6200 block of Mayberry Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

Russell Aaron Puhl, 36, 1200 block of Fairoaks Drive, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Frank DiFiore

