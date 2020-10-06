The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Nelson George Troutman II, 41, 4500 block of Winner Circle, Sarasota. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.

Scott Steven Lenart, 49, 100 block of Minnow Way, Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Bobbi Jean Rodgers, 51, 200 block of Santarem Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Jordan Robert Rios, 24, 300 block of San Carlos, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $355.

Anne Traglia, 50, 27000 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Deborah Shea, 48, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,500.

Ryan Christopher Carroll, 32, 4300 block of Jackson Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Glen Alonzo Steele, 55, 300 block of Ortiz Boulevard, North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Rosemary Elizabeth Houmis, 26, 4800 block of Eldron Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Thomas Couture, 27, 11000 block of Reims Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.


Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Jeffrey Tejada, 27, of Miami. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $25,000.

Edwin Alberto Rivera-Aria, 37, 1700 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Joseph Falco, 26, 400 block of Menedez St., Venice. Charges: probation violation on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Christopher Javar Alexander, 34, 3600 block of Danbury Terrace, North Port. Charge: contempt of court for violation for domestic violence order. Bond: none.

Lorenzo Lopez Gomez, 26, 3700 block of E. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: contempt of court for violation for domestic violence order. Bond: none.

Stephan Patrick Light, 29, 3000 block of Lobelia Road, Venice. Charge: use or possession of another person's ID without consent. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Hank Richard McMasters, 45, 1400 block of Strada D Oro Road, Venice. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.

