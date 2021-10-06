The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Leo Leon DeLaurier, 73, of Venice. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Adam James Smith, 34, 4100 block of Durant Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Eric James Campbell, 37, 2400 block of Picnic Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $11,000.

Abraham Ojeda Perez, 40, 3000 block of Pine Tree Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: attempting to flee or elude law enforcement and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.

Michael Markovich, 37, 19300 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Audryona Jean Spahr, 28, 2200 block of Easy Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Joshua Eric Porter, 34, 200 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

Nicholas Jovany Savard, 26, 700 block of Calvert Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

Chesarae Graham, 39, of Orlando. Charges: delivery of opium or derivative Schedule I or II drug, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $31,000.

Felicia Lynne Morris, 42, of Holiday, Fla. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.

Joseph Evan Evans, 24, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,500.

Frederick Neal Stephens, 33, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charges: sale of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $35,000.

Ernesto Gonzalez, 24, of Cape Coral. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.


The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Danny Estable Torres, 36, of Tampa. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Janette D. David-Schuler, 62, 1200 block of Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Richard Lee Peterson III, 24, 3500 block of Adelina Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: exposure of sexual organs. Bond: $2,500.

Michael Joseph Peto Jr., 36, 1300 block of Red Oak Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Cameron David Benoit, 31, 1100 block of Manasota Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: petit theft in the second degree. Bond: $500.

Roger Lynn Walls, 54, 3900 block of Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Abigail Elizabeth McGee, 32, 6000 block of Merril Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Joshua David Tellier, 36, first block of Mocha Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Gregory Wolochuk, 40, 14100 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

