The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Leo Leon DeLaurier, 73, of Venice. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Adam James Smith, 34, 4100 block of Durant Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Eric James Campbell, 37, 2400 block of Picnic Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $11,000.
Abraham Ojeda Perez, 40, 3000 block of Pine Tree Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: attempting to flee or elude law enforcement and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
Michael Markovich, 37, 19300 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Audryona Jean Spahr, 28, 2200 block of Easy Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Joshua Eric Porter, 34, 200 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
Nicholas Jovany Savard, 26, 700 block of Calvert Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Chesarae Graham, 39, of Orlando. Charges: delivery of opium or derivative Schedule I or II drug, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $31,000.
Felicia Lynne Morris, 42, of Holiday, Fla. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Joseph Evan Evans, 24, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,500.
Frederick Neal Stephens, 33, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charges: sale of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $35,000.
Ernesto Gonzalez, 24, of Cape Coral. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Danny Estable Torres, 36, of Tampa. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Janette D. David-Schuler, 62, 1200 block of Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Richard Lee Peterson III, 24, 3500 block of Adelina Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: exposure of sexual organs. Bond: $2,500.
Michael Joseph Peto Jr., 36, 1300 block of Red Oak Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Cameron David Benoit, 31, 1100 block of Manasota Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: petit theft in the second degree. Bond: $500.
Roger Lynn Walls, 54, 3900 block of Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Abigail Elizabeth McGee, 32, 6000 block of Merril Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Joshua David Tellier, 36, first block of Mocha Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Gregory Wolochuk, 40, 14100 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
