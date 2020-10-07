The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Terri Lynn Ufko, 53, 500 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Gabriella Grace Pai, 21, 5500 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Curtis Numberg, 71, 1600 block of Via Banca, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Isaac Josue Lopez Malave, 27, 3200 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Judy Ann Hartman, 63, 23100 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Thomas Edward Hartman, 68, 23100 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Dorothy Joanne Vicknair, 31, 21900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Bryant Gene Odell, 62, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, nonresident drivers license required and violate non-resident exemption from registration. Bond: $4,500.
Timothy Lamar Bryant, 45, 3300 block of Depew Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Dean Eugene Bain, 50, of Grove City, Fla. Charges: failure to appear misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
John Joseph Whelan, 39, 1000 block of Royal Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Buprenophrine-Naloxone sublingual film), failure to appear on a charge of driving with license suspended. Bond: $3,500.
Elizer Junior Saintvil, 35, 14000 block of Cannell Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation on a DUI charge. Bond: none.
Elaine Veronica Wells, 66, 600 block of Pineapple Place, Venice. Charge: probation violation on a felony DUI charge. Bond: none.
Rebecca Ann Sopko, 40, 1000 block of Capris Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
Kelsey Amanda Taven Davis, 33, 900 block of Suncrest Lane, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Christopher Skerski, 27, 1000 block of N. Step St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Christian Smith, 25, 6400 block of Hamlet Drive, Englewood. Charge: selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond: $20,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Nicholas Andrew Russell, 29, 5300 block of Alametos Terrace, North Port. Charge: out-of-state fugitive from Cherokee County, South Carolina. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.