The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Terri Lynn Ufko, 53, 500 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Gabriella Grace Pai, 21, 5500 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Curtis Numberg, 71, 1600 block of Via Banca, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Isaac Josue Lopez Malave, 27, 3200 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

Judy Ann Hartman, 63, 23100 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Thomas Edward Hartman, 68, 23100 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Dorothy Joanne Vicknair, 31, 21900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Bryant Gene Odell, 62, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, nonresident drivers license required and violate non-resident exemption from registration. Bond: $4,500.

Timothy Lamar Bryant, 45, 3300 block of Depew Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Dean Eugene Bain, 50, of Grove City, Fla. Charges: failure to appear misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:


John Joseph Whelan, 39, 1000 block of Royal Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Buprenophrine-Naloxone sublingual film), failure to appear on a charge of driving with license suspended. Bond: $3,500.

Elizer Junior Saintvil, 35, 14000 block of Cannell Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation on a DUI charge. Bond: none.

Elaine Veronica Wells, 66, 600 block of Pineapple Place, Venice. Charge: probation violation on a felony DUI charge. Bond: none.

Rebecca Ann Sopko, 40, 1000 block of Capris Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.

Kelsey Amanda Taven Davis, 33, 900 block of Suncrest Lane, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Christopher Skerski, 27, 1000 block of N. Step St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Michael Christian Smith, 25, 6400 block of Hamlet Drive, Englewood. Charge: selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond: $20,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Nicholas Andrew Russell, 29, 5300 block of Alametos Terrace, North Port. Charge: out-of-state fugitive from Cherokee County, South Carolina. Bond: none. 

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.

