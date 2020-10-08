The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Cynthia Lorraine Roberts, 68, 100 block of Oldenburgh Court NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Juan Silva Vinalay, 21, of Winston Salem NC. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jaila Jo Wieland, 26, 7200 block of Sweden Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $9,000.
Rachel K Bamber, 29, 4300 block of Sibley Bay Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: cocaine trafficking more than 28 grams less than 150 kilograms and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $100,000.
Jeffrey Rodari Brown, 34, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery offender knew victim was pregnant. Bond: none.
Harold Lee Marlowe, 54, 10200 block of Barker Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession not more than 20 grams. Bond: $3,000.
Joshua Preston Zalewski, 31, homeless of Fla. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Lee Lockhart, 36, 4000 block of Allure Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Sean Kenneth Cochran, 19, 1200 block of S. Hartsdale St., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant from Charlotte County on a charge of violation of probation on a possession of drug paraphernalia conviction. Bond: none.
Adrienne Marie Klein, 35, 5300 block of Densaw Road, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.
Joshua Charles Loiselle, 25, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation on a burglary charge. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Tabatha Mae Jackson, 37, 5000 block of Albengo Lane, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
Jesse William Johnson, 40, 2600 block of Wilburn Terrace, North Port. Charge: loitering. Bond: $120.
Christopher Joseph Kubisak, 39, 3300 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: contempt of court- failure to appear on a charge of marijuana possession. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.
