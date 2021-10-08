The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Ronald Joseph Krosnicki, 56, 100 block of Castlebury Court, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Alicia Marie Dorsch, 33, homeless of Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Cornelius Raynard Smith, 35, of Tampa. Charge: driving while license is suspended (second offense). Bond: $500.

Brett Daniel McHugh-Bonanno, 22, of Sebring. Charges: out-of-county warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Christopher Lee Pearson, 34, 4000 block of Woodholm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.

Timothy Keith Byrne, 40, 7200 block of Belcrest Court, North Port. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by a convicted felon. Bond: $10,000.

Mandi Jay Grant, 31, 2400 block of Salmista Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $16,500.

Russell Wayne Cross, 24, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $8,000.

Ashley Amanda Hall, 38, of Dunedin, Florida. Charge: felony battery. Bond: $3,500.


The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jeremy Scot LeBarre, 43, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Glen Esau Harris, 63, 800 block of Burlen Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

Jeremy Michael Proell, 40, of Cape Coral. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,500.

Eric Shane Wood, 19, 1300 block of NE Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: sexual battery by 18 year old or older against victim age 12 or younger without physical force. Bond: $50,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jason Dwight McArthur, 42, unknown block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Joshua David Tellier, 36, first block of Mocha Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Compiled by Frank DiFiore

