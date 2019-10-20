The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Maclain Ray Brement, 33, 400 block of Rio Vista Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $7,500.
Pasquale Edward Capotorto, 48, 22400 block of Adorn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,000.
Jeffrey Michael Rosenberger, 48, 2300 block of Crowe St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of petty theft, three counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $37,500.
Kevin Michael Hynes, 33, 3200 block Milwaukee St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person, DUI and four counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $5,000.
Scot William Hanlon, Jr., 32, 2600 block of Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon and violation of probation. Bond: $25,000.
Patrick Lamont Seeley, 48, 2000 block of Barksdale St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person of another and DUI. Bond: $7,000.
Michael Phillip Hains, 41, 21400 block of Kenyon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers with disregard. Bond: $50,000.
Tiffany Elayne Fries, 37, 3200 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $5,000.
Steven Edward Currier, 27, 22500 block of Cleveland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.
Louis Wayne Delvecchio, 72, 12500 block of S.W. Kings Highway Circle, Lake Suzy. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Kevin Alan Stavely, 44, 16900 block of Juanita Ave., Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving with suspended or revoked license. Bond: $500.
Francisco David Rodriguez, 23, 1600 block of Red Cedar Drive, Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.
Jonathan Drew Swanson, 27, 1000 block of Olive Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Matthew Frederick Brown, 35, 100 block of Palm Ave., Nokomis. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $500.
Roy Perez, 44, 200 block of South Maple St., Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Gina Underwood, 44, 700 block of Beverly Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrests:
Joshua Kyle Corbin, 23, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
