The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

David Phillip Nelson, 39, 30200 block of Oak Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, resisting officer without violence, causing bodily harm to a police dog, driving with a suspended license and violation of probation. Bond: $17,000.

Richard Joseph Dirico, Jr., 43, 2100 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Joseph Ryan Parks, 36, 23300 block of Ferndale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and two counts of underlying charges: Bond: $7,500.

Kevin Lee Andrade, 62, 3500 block of Kenneth Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $2,000.

Jeremias Castillo, 39, 640 block of Hartford Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $4,000.

Luis Fernando Ruiz Zepedas, 24, 500 block of North 19th St., Immokalee. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $4,000.

Bruce Thomas Robinson, 51, 17100 block of Terraverde Circle, Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.

Brittany Michelle Knipp, 31, of Bradenton. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.

Christina Louise Dolejs, 37, 7200 block of N. Blue Sage, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: none.

Tabatha Anne Maki, 22, 1500 block of Harbor Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Kendall Alicia Hernandez, 20, 2400 block of Ivanhoe St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Chelsea Ann Chase, 27, 420 block of N.W. 38th Place, Cape Coral. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.

Roy Gordon Skiba, 52, 1000 block of S.E. 5th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

William Harrison Burgis, 42, 1400 block of Napolean Road, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Michael Ernest Duktig, 48, 200 block of N. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.

Lena Kelly Neuman, 56, 500 block of Pine Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Ruben Shane Delagarza, Jr., 20, 4500 block of Flint Drive, North Port. Charges: resisting officer without violence, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $4,620.

Wesley Mark Henion, Jr., 57, 13300 block of Eisenhower Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Christine Marilyn Greene, 34, 400 block of Lake of the Woods Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Michael Stephen Nearing II, 25, 100 block of Emerald Ave., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $25,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrests:

Darius Marquell Lacon, 29, 1800 block of 24th St., Sarasota. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to register a motor vehicle and attaching a registration not assigned to the license plate. Bond: $10,000.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

