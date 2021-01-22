The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ashley Nicole Kudlach, 35, 700 block of Trojan Road, Venice. Charges: three counts of possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Joseph Edward Kuczko, 38, St. James City, Florida. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Craig Gardner Courtney, 48, 7000 block of North Moss Rose, Punta Gorda. Charges, driving while license is suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
Cindy Wasson, 52, 11000 block of Fourth Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: None.
Colton Blubaugh, 23, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Alan Lamont Wilson, 44, 14000 block of Bulger Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Tiffiney Lea Horner, 39, 1400 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to appear. Bond: none.
Christopher Mavrotheris, 47, Cape Coral. Charges: failure to appear for a misdemeanor, underlying charge. Bond: none.
Jade Michelle Torres, 35, 2000 block of Industry Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
James Scott Pessolano, 48, 4000 block of Luther Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine. Bond: none.
Andrue Thomas Grabow, 37, North Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear for a misdemeanor, underlying charge. Bond: none.
Patricia Carolyn Martin, 38, Lehigh Acres. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Cindy Joann Johnston, 60, Lehigh Acres. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, fleeing or attempting to elude and petty theft-third offence. Bond: $22,500.
Saul Gordillo Ramirez, 40, address withheld. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Rafael Gonzalez-Hernandez, 37, Bradenton. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Alyssa Marie Formaro, 28, 2000 block of Eucalyptus Ave., Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear for a misdemeanor, underlying charge. Bond: none.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
