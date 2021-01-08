The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Charles Conway, 39, Tampa. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
William Kenneth Burton, 37, 100 block of Golfview Road, Rotonda West. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $27,000.
Kalin James Gerhardt, 30, 5000 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Samantha Marie Rud, 24, 1000 block of Coronado Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Justin Carver, 34, 29000 block of Turbak Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Del Alan Richard Philips, 30, 2000 block of Wonderwin Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2.500.
Ellen Louise Winward, 36, 300 block of Aurora Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.
Heather Michelle Sheridan, 35, 18000 block of Monet Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft and underlying charge. Bond: $3,000.
Shay Ashleigh Brown, 38, 23000 block of Hillsdale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge:petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
Mykola Semenov, 64, 2500 block of Gascom Street, North Port. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.
Steven Jason Richelson, 35, North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Leny Francisco Godoy-Galiano, 37, Lehigh Acres. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $240.
Jose Remigio Godoy-Galiano, 42, Lehigh Acres. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Austin Michael Gregory, 23, 2000 block of Essence Avenue, Englewood. Charges: battery on an officer or firefighter, resisting an officer with violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $19,500.
Denise Renee Bass, 50, 8000 block of Osprey Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Tony Lamar Bass, 51, 8000 block of Osprey Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Andrew Joseph Marvel, 31, Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Stanley Lawrence Hendrzak, 42, 11000 block of SW Lake George Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and failure to appear for a misdemeanor. Bond: $1,000.
Jennifer McCarthy, 48, unknown city in Connecticut. Charges: resisting officer without violence and trespassing. Bond: $3,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Randall Eugene Godfrey, 43, 3000 block of Hampton Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jaylan Nicole Houchins, 28, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Keiara Latricia Gary, 29, North Little Rock, Arkansas. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Danny Henry Annace, 33, 500 block of Ovalandro Place, North Port. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $35,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Carolyn Joy Hoffmaster, 25, 1000 block of Stamford Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,500.
Joey Lee Kauffman, 55, 3000 block of Holin Lane, North Port. Charge: video voyeurism on a victim 19 or older. Bond: none.
Kyle Landon Maynard, 41, 300 block of Azalea Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
Dana Deshawn Robinson, 41, 3000 block of Lullaby Road, North Port. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.