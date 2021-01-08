The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Charles Conway, 39, Tampa. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

William Kenneth Burton, 37, 100 block of Golfview Road, Rotonda West. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $27,000.

Kalin James Gerhardt, 30, 5000 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Samantha Marie Rud, 24, 1000 block of Coronado Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Justin Carver, 34, 29000 block of Turbak Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Del Alan Richard Philips, 30, 2000 block of Wonderwin Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2.500.

Ellen Louise Winward, 36, 300 block of Aurora Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.

Heather Michelle Sheridan, 35, 18000 block of Monet Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft and underlying charge. Bond: $3,000.

Shay Ashleigh Brown, 38, 23000 block of Hillsdale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge:petty theft. Bond: $2,500.

Mykola Semenov, 64, 2500 block of Gascom Street, North Port. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.

Steven Jason Richelson, 35, North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Leny Francisco Godoy-Galiano, 37, Lehigh Acres. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $240.

Jose Remigio Godoy-Galiano, 42, Lehigh Acres. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

Austin Michael Gregory, 23, 2000 block of Essence Avenue, Englewood. Charges: battery on an officer or firefighter, resisting an officer with violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $19,500.

Denise Renee Bass, 50, 8000 block of Osprey Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Tony Lamar Bass, 51, 8000 block of Osprey Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Andrew Joseph Marvel, 31, Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Stanley Lawrence Hendrzak, 42, 11000 block of SW Lake George Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and failure to appear for a misdemeanor. Bond: $1,000.

Jennifer McCarthy, 48, unknown city in Connecticut. Charges: resisting officer without violence and trespassing. Bond: $3,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Randall Eugene Godfrey, 43, 3000 block of Hampton Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jaylan Nicole Houchins, 28, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Keiara Latricia Gary, 29, North Little Rock, Arkansas. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Danny Henry Annace, 33, 500 block of Ovalandro Place, North Port. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $35,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Carolyn Joy Hoffmaster, 25, 1000 block of Stamford Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,500.

Joey Lee Kauffman, 55, 3000 block of Holin Lane, North Port. Charge: video voyeurism on a victim 19 or older. Bond: none.

Kyle Landon Maynard, 41, 300 block of Azalea Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.

Dana Deshawn Robinson, 41, 3000 block of Lullaby Road, North Port. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.


Compiled by Sue Erwin

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments