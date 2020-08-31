The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Casey Jo Baine, 35, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Brian James Briody, 22, 500 block of Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,500.

Shelley Lynn Safly, 48, of Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.

Lauren Anne Elias, 36, 21000 block of Ionia Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Patrick James Potter, 61, 7200 block of Sea Mist Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Amanda Gawrych, 35, 19100 block of Roosevelt Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, DUI damage to property or person of another, and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: none.

Bounty Cheramy, 22, 3400 block of Atwater Drive, North Port. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $6,000.

Joseph Jeffrey Giroux, 43, 100 block of S. Ruby Ave., Nokomis. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Osvaldo Olivia, 45, of Fort Lauderdale. Charge: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,000.

Christopher Charles Zebley, 34, 100 block of Lakeview Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $7,500.

Silverio Baranda Chavez, 47, of Clewiston. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, driving with license suspended more than six months and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

Juan Carlos Cruz-Simancas, 34, 1800 block of SE DeSoto Landings, Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Angela Lee Nickell, 52, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.

Nikolay Kutepov, 36, 300 block of Venetian Ave., North Port. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for grand theft $750 to $5,000. Bond: $7,500.

Rickey Thomas Wilkins, 63, 1600 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: two counts of contempt of court-violation of injunction. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Maria Elena Mendoza, 41, 1300 block of Heath Lane, North Port. Charge: larceny. Bond: $1,500.

Adrienne Marie Klein, 35, 5300 block of Densaw Road, North Port. Charges: trespassing and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $620.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik

