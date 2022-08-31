The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Coedy Marie Ann Walsh, 41, 27200 block of Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: reckless driving and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Coedy Marie Ann Walsh, 41, 27200 block of Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: reckless driving and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Harry Lehmkuhl Emmerling, 82, address withheld. Charge: battery against person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Shannon Kathleen Byrne, 41, 2300 block of Gates Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Kyle Patrick Sweeney, 34, 400 block of Ferris Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: felony failure to appear and nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none.
David Vincent Cardona, 53, 18300 block of Troon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $393.
Monique Cecilia Waddell, 34, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Isreal Dominguez, 29, of Fort Myers. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Benny J. Loud, 73, 11300 block of Kimberly Avenue, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Todd David Armstrong, 55, address withheld. Charge: violation of release for domestic violence pre-trial release. Bond: none.
John Henry Hornbake, 52, 2500 block of NW Howard Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Tresa Kay Burrell, 30, of North Fort Myers. Charges: sale of heroin, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and six counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jillian Crystal Anagnos, 36, 2700 block of Pandora Terrace, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
Thomas Owen Hochsprung, 37, 2700 block of Pandora Terrace, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Michael Steven Wallace, 43, 10000 block of Bay Avenue, Englewood. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jose Luis Garcia-Lira, 36, 1900 block of SE Heron Cove, Arcadia. Charges: five counts of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a minor and two counts of sexual assault. Bond: none.
Justin Lelon Murphy, 27, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.