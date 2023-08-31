The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

  • James Curtis Roe, 40, 100 block of Caddy Street, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
  • Danielle Nicole Deslongchamp, 47, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
  • Andrew Vega, 43, 1500 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave. Bond: $2,500.
  • William John Amodei, 45, 20000 block of Sancraft Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
  • Jared Michael Roth, 47, of Fort Myers. Charge: child abuse without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
  • Wagner A. Soares, 42, of East Walpole, Massachusetts. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
  • Fisto Nishimwe, 22, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
  • Cristhian Josue Sanchez Nunez, 23, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.


   

