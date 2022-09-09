The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Donald Jay Mengarelli, 39, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: loitering or prowling, resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Braxton Frame, 31, 12200 block of Maltz Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Caleb Bryant Phinney, 30, 22400 block of Central Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $365.
• Matthew Jeffrey Jones, 30, 21400 block of Landis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.
• Jason Domenick Mazzo, 49, 1100 block of Brown Street, Englewood. Charge: burglary and criminal mischief. Bond: $15,000.
• Christian Jon Glover, 58, homeless of Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Roland Matthew Bohley, 31, 2100 block of Forked Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: burglary. Bond: $7,500.
• Bridgette Nicole Demilly, 37, 300 block of Pine Street, Englewood. Charges: resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and larceny. Bond: $1,120.
• Loretta M. Mathurin, 57, 4700 block of Glorano Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Marcin P. Oscilowski, 35, 300 block of Ortiz Boulevard, North Port. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: $500.
• John Forrest Williams, 49, first block of Euclid Avenue, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Darrell Cornelius Jackson, 35, of Bradenton. Charges: burglary, larceny, resisting officer without violence, contempt of court, and two counts of trespassing. Bond: $6,240.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Nicholas Zed Pabon, 30, of Bradenton. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Watson Valcourt, 32, of Fort Lauderdale. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
