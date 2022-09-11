The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Vincent Zamora, 28, 600 block of Saunders St., Wauchula. Charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $10,000.
• Theresa Marie Summerton, 35, 25100 block of Harborview Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and failure to remain or stop at a crash involving bodily injury. Bond: $3,000.
• Michael Travis Greene Sr., 38, 20000 block of Ladner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI; possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a U.S. convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; and fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Charles Douglas Smith, 44, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and four counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• James Kyle Robinson, 25, 17100 block of Thompson Ave., Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• Teresa Roch, 63, of New Franklin, OH. Charges: DUI, and DUI with 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 years of age in the vehicle. Bond: none.
• Roberto Carlos Diaz-Gonzalez, 34, 1500 block of Overbrook Road, Englewood. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
• Trevor Jacob Bowermaster, 21, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Frances Michelle Wallace, 31, 10000 block of Bay Avenue, Englewood. Charges: failure to appear on petty larceny charge. Bond: $5,000.
• Shane Austin Romero, 23, 200 block of Camilla Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Alyona Sergeyevna Osipov, 33, Trionfo Avenue/Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Michael O. Fox, 32, 4400 block of N. Chamberlin Blvd., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $2,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Chadwick Charles Clements, 53, 1300 block of S.E. Maple Drive, Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Jerald Ryan Howell, 27, of Avon Park. Charges: possession of marijuana and unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $2,000.
• Tracie Nicole Martinez, 24, of Pace, Florida. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Michael Lee Mathis, 27, 900 block of S. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and trespassing. Bond: $8,000.
• Omar Jose Sierra Melendez, 40, 200 block of W. Whidden St., Arcadia. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, domestic battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Courtney Smith, 46, 400 block of East Oak St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• James Curtis Worley, 46, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, violation of pretrial release conditions for domestic violence and battery. Bond: $36,500.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
