The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

  • William Lawrence Jennings, 48, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
  • Kiran Narayan Pai, 19, 5500 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: loitering or prowling and violation of county ordinance. Bond: $1,000.
  • Brandon William Maughan, 31, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: none.
  • Seth James Whiteaker, 19, 700 block of Conreid Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of firearm, carrying concealed unlicensed firearm, loitering or prowling, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
  • Kenneth Leonard Moreland, 32, address withheld. Charges: battery, resisting officer without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
  • Ricky Kyle Dillingham, 43, address withheld. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
  • Edward Jerell Harden, 26, 20500 block of Tappan Zee Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500.
  • Jean Stevens, 47, first block of Bill Court, Placida. Charges: DUI, resisting officer without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
  • Abdurrahman Issam Qadan, 33, 2300 block of Manheim Avenue, North Port. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
  • Kelly Elizabeth McClennan, 51, of Miami. Charges: out of county warrant and petit theft. Bond: none.
  • Jonathan Dempsey Hile, 50, 900 block of South River Road, Englewood. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,000.
  • Jacob Dale Burrell, 34, unknown address. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.


   

Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments