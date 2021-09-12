The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Lolus Ray Johnson, 60, 25100 block of Harborview Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

Hudson Steven Tull, 18, 2300 block of Kenya Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of county ordinance. Bond: none.

David Anthony Flick, 35, 100 block of Earnest St., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.

Ashley Elizabeth Olsen, 26, 5400 block of Brussels Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Carl Thomas Lafferty, Jr., 56, 22100 block of Austin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft, resisting officer without violence, and resisting officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: $6,500.

Steve Russell Roberts, 73, 4400 block of Brintnal St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and sex offender registration. Bond: none.

David Harold Spiekerman, 69, 2600 block of N. San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Richard Lee Everett, Jr., 57, 7200 block of Brookhaven Terrace, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Tamara Lynn Nicholson, 48, 73100 block of Bargelo St., Englewood. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

John Taylor Andrews, 30, 100 block of E. Bay Heights Road, Englewood. Charges: DUI, DUI with person under 18 years of age in vehicle, and refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $2,120.

Harold Wayne Gibson, 43, 700 block of Poinciana Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI. Bond: $120.

Ian Matthew Rochek, 37, 1000 block of Capri Isle Blvd., Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.


The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Shaudell Raymar Champagne, 34, of Cape Coral. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Troy Michael Osborn, 44, 300 block of E. Alba St., Venice. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Victor Manuel Alvarez, 22, 1200 block of Canal St., Arcadia. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $240.

Chance Wayne Bradford, 42, of New Richmond, OH. Charges: driving while license suspended and out of county warrant. Bond: $10,120.

Heather Ranae Lafeve, 38, 3800 block of N.W. Pineapple St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Michael Lee Mathis, 26, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting officer without violence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and threat to law enforcement officer with serious bodily harm. Bond: $2,120.

Jiver Zamai Monjaras Perez, 28, of Fort Myers. Charges: two counts of possession of photograph of sexual performance by a child and 14 counts of cruelty toward a child with directing or promoting sexual performance by a child. Bond: $80,000.

Dewayne Errick Polk, 48, of Detroit, MI. Charges: lewd or lascivious behavior with victim less than 12 years of age. Bond: $100,000.

Dakota Allen Reel, 21, 200 block of Park Blvd. N., Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments