The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Martine Angelique Dieudonne, 34, 100 block of Santarem Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Nicolaus R. Gables, 30, address withheld. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Heather Marie Trinidad, 30, 20100 block of Albury Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $50.
Clay Antonio Davis Jr., 29, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: none.
Andrew Wesley Gobus, 35, 200 block of Long Ley Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Adam Paul Bosco, 35, 20300 block of Lorenzo Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Kenton Dulani Bibbs, 45, 19300 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Chris Douglas Huntoon, 45, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Russell Leemack Gentry Davis, 46, 400 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $890.
Christopher Alexandre Adema, 27, of Pembroke, Florida. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Dylan Lee Bradley Biehl, 31, 300 block of San Lorenzo Avenue, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Dustin Tyler Voyles, 35, 3000 block of Lopinto Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Richard James Hamilton, 36, address withheld. Charges: false imprisonment, criminal mischief, and domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
Alexander Stewart Molineux, 35, 11000 block of Vanessa Avenue, Englewood. Charges: petty theft and two counts of littering more than 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Hivin Jafet Guifarro Garcia, 21, 3100 block of Port Charlotte Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ivan S. Danilovets, 35, 2100 block of Hopewood Road, North Port. Charge: DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $240.
Wayne M. Neher, 24, 2400 block of Cliff Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Omar Jose Sierra Melendez, 40, 200 block of West Whidden Street, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and two counts of domestic battery. Bond: none.
David Allen Hodges, 30, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
