The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

  • Rafael DeLeon, 57, 18200 block of Arapahoe Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
  • Lynette Marie Wosick, 57, 3400 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
  • Victoria Frances Rollins, 30, 23200 block of Altman Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
  • Sheila Marie Jones, 65, 19500 block of Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
  • Marina Almeida Hernandez, 31, of Cape Coral. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.


   

Compiled by Frank DiFiore

