The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Peter Pal Potor, 43, of Windsor, ON. Charge: larceny. Bond: $500.

Zahir Falah Battiste, 19, 2500 block of Myrtle Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: $2,500.

Jeffrey Owen Fulton, 44, 2000 block of Doria Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person of another, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended and two counts of probation violation. Bond: $20,000.

Nicholas Martin Chesse, 37, 22400 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: $750.

Verna Lee Rossi, 48, 14500 block of Cresent Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Brandon Lee Coffey, 23, 1100 block of Longley Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.

John Karl Feller, Jr., 2500 block of Cannolot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on felony charge and an underlying charge. Bond: $500.

Dustin Lee Berrios, 28, 6100 block of Corcoran Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI and out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.

Terri Lynn Lawrence, 39, 400 block of Sacramento St., North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500.

Kirk Caleb Rolle, 28, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Bond: $4,500.

Justin Lee Cummings, 25, of Bambridge, GA. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.

Sherman Alan Black, 49, 10400 block of Pensacola St., Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $500.

Armando Alfredo Campos Lopetegui, 47, 300 block of S.E. 3rd Terrace, Cape Coral. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $250.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

James Edward Arnold, Jr., 54, 100 block of E. Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Timothy Alan Francis, 55, of Silver Spray Lane, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Nicole Caroline Saunders, 36, 1700 block of Elm Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Robert Shaun Tinsley, 41, 4600 block of Zamita Ave., North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jermain Montori Bates, 42, 100 block of S. Watson Ave., Arcadia. Charges: four counts of failure to appear on felony. Bond: $22,000.

Dejohn Taquavious Childs, 21, 1100 block of S. Alabama Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Tiffany Elaine Garner, 31, 2600 block of N.W. Pine Creek Ave., Arcadia. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended. Bond: $420.

Esteban Morales, 51, 1000 block of S.E. Olive St., Arcadia. Charges: attempt to use identification of another without consent, larceny, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Bond: $3,000.

John Joseph Riley, 41, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: none.

−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

