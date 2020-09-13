The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Peter Pal Potor, 43, of Windsor, ON. Charge: larceny. Bond: $500.
Zahir Falah Battiste, 19, 2500 block of Myrtle Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: $2,500.
Jeffrey Owen Fulton, 44, 2000 block of Doria Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person of another, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended and two counts of probation violation. Bond: $20,000.
Nicholas Martin Chesse, 37, 22400 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: $750.
Verna Lee Rossi, 48, 14500 block of Cresent Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Brandon Lee Coffey, 23, 1100 block of Longley Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
John Karl Feller, Jr., 2500 block of Cannolot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on felony charge and an underlying charge. Bond: $500.
Dustin Lee Berrios, 28, 6100 block of Corcoran Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI and out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
Terri Lynn Lawrence, 39, 400 block of Sacramento St., North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500.
Kirk Caleb Rolle, 28, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Bond: $4,500.
Justin Lee Cummings, 25, of Bambridge, GA. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
Sherman Alan Black, 49, 10400 block of Pensacola St., Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $500.
Armando Alfredo Campos Lopetegui, 47, 300 block of S.E. 3rd Terrace, Cape Coral. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $250.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
James Edward Arnold, Jr., 54, 100 block of E. Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Timothy Alan Francis, 55, of Silver Spray Lane, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Nicole Caroline Saunders, 36, 1700 block of Elm Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Robert Shaun Tinsley, 41, 4600 block of Zamita Ave., North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jermain Montori Bates, 42, 100 block of S. Watson Ave., Arcadia. Charges: four counts of failure to appear on felony. Bond: $22,000.
Dejohn Taquavious Childs, 21, 1100 block of S. Alabama Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Tiffany Elaine Garner, 31, 2600 block of N.W. Pine Creek Ave., Arcadia. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended. Bond: $420.
Esteban Morales, 51, 1000 block of S.E. Olive St., Arcadia. Charges: attempt to use identification of another without consent, larceny, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Bond: $3,000.
John Joseph Riley, 41, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: none.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.